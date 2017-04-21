CyboEnergy Offers On-Grid, Off-Grid, and On/Off-Grid CyboInverters with Unique Features and Benefits for Special Solar Applications

The On/Off-Grid CyboInverters are very useful in areas where the electric grid is unstable or bad weather can take the grid down for days. They can be switched to off-grid mode automatically when the grid is down to run critical loads such as a TV, computer, refrigerator, and phone chargers.

CyboEnergy, Inc. (Rancho Cordova, CA), the developer of the world’s first solar power Mini-Inverter that possesses the key merits of both central inverters and microinverters, announced today that the company has standardized its product family to have 58V input channel limits that can support most 60-cell or 72-cell solar panels up to 330W, 48V lead-acid batteries, 20V to 55V Lithium batteries, and certain wind and hydro-generators. New product spec sheets are released and downloadable from www.cyboenergy.com.

CyboEnergy CEO, Dr. George Cheng said, “CyboEnergy has been shipping unique CyboInverter products for several years with great success. Our go-to-market strategy is to work with key partners that integrate CyboInverters to offer unique and useful systems in certain market segments. This strategy avoids the pricing war in the solar industry and has proven to be a win-win strategy for the customers and all parties involved.”

CyboInverters are patented, UL1741 certified, NEMA 6 rated, and made in the USA. CyboEnergy has a patent portfolio to protect the unique multiple input channel design that enables seamless integration of DC sources including solar, battery, wind, hydro-generator, and fuel-cell. The product family also offers AC flexibility with on-grid, off-grid, on/off-grid, off-grid for PV heating, and dual-output off-grid CyboInverters that cover a broad range of solar applications.

Compared with microinverters and string inverters, the On-Grid CyboInverter offers seamless integration of solar panels and batteries. A 48V lead-acid battery or a 20V to 55V Lithium battery can connect to one or multiple input channels of a CyboInverter for peak power shaving. This has become an important feature that the customers want in areas where peak time electric rates are several times higher than the rates in off-peak times.

The Off-Grid CyboInverter H model enables off-grid PV water heating that has a rapid growing demand in areas where on-grid solar is becoming more difficult to get permits.

The Off-Grid CyboInverter is likely the only off-grid inverter on the market that does not require a battery to operate. It is ideal for off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging, and for indoor growers of specialty plants where electricity is a major cost factor.

About CyboEnergy

CyboEnergy is a subsidiary of CyboSoft, focusing on development, manufacturing, marketing, and services of product lines in the renewable energy field. CyboEnergy received the Frost & Sullivan’s 2013 Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award for Solar Inverters. For more information, please contact: CyboEnergy, Tel: (916) 631-6313, e-mail: Josh Bear, JBear@cybosoft.com, Web site: www.cyboenergy.com.