Nicotine Test Kit Allows Dealerships to Test Used Cars, RVs and Boats for Unwanted Residues

According to IBISWorld’s Used Car Dealers market research report released in February of 2017, there are approximately 138,267 used car dealerships in the United States. Most of these dealerships’ inventories are from customers who have traded in their current car for a different vehicle. While purchasing a used car can be more affordable, the vehicle’s history is not always certain. A common concern of used car owners is the potential of being exposed to thirdhand smoke, nicotine residues and other harmful chemicals from the previous owner.

Thirdhand smoke refers to residues left behind on surfaces and objects after secondhand smoke has been cleared. Cigarettes and cigarette smoke are known carcinogens and pose possible health hazards. In 2016, San Diego State University conducted a study which revealed that after six months of terminating smoke inside of homes, thirdhand smoke still remained. This new information can also impact used car dealerships when trying to determine and assess a car’s history.

“Whether you are buying a previously-owned home, car, RV or boat it’s common to be concerned about past nicotine use due to the harmful effect of its residues,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL supplies an easy-to-use Nicotine Smoke Contamination Test Kit, which helps identify the extent of residues left behind. This kit is a great tool for used car dealerships and the automotive industry to test and reveal that their vehicles do not contain smoke residues.”

To learn more about nicotine testing services or other indoor air quality (IAQ) and environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675.

