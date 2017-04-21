John Giuliani Named Venture Partner with Serra Ventures

Champaign, IL, April 21, 2017 -- Serra Ventures, a Champaign-based venture capital firm, announced the addition of John Giuliani as a Venture Partner. John comes to Serra Ventures with over 30 years of experience helping and growing successful businesses. He took the helm of Dotomi and built the company until it was sold for $295 million. Subsequently, as CEO of Conversant, John led the company to significant growth and a $2.3 billion exit to Alliance Data in December, 2014.

“I am very pleased to welcome John as a Venture Partner to our team,” said Tim Hoerr, Managing Partner and CEO of Serra Ventures. “John has great expertise in a variety of business domains and has had tremendous entrepreneurial success. As a venture firm, we pride ourselves on bringing exceptional value to our portfolio companies – and John will be a tremendous value add to several of our companies.”

”I am excited to be part of the Serra Ventures team" said Giuliani. “I love what Serra is doing in regards to investing in the underserved yet promising Midwest technology ecosystems. I am eager to be a part of a firm that upholds the strong Midwest values I believe in. Having been born and raised in central Illinois, I am quite proud to be playing for my hometown team.”

About Serra Ventures

Serra Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in technology companies in emerging Midwest technology centers and selected other geographies. Sectors of focus include information technology, devices/instrumentation and agricultural technologies. The profile of an ideal startup is one that has just finished an accelerator program, an I-Corps program or has been through a round of seed funding to establish and prove a strong product-market fit.

Serra Ventures is headquartered in the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign, Illinois. Champaign’s central Midwest location enables Serra to act local in several Midwest markets. Entrepreneurs know that critical business issues requiring advice are rarely scheduled. Serra’s central location means hands-on work with entrepreneurs at a moment’s notice when they need it the most. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.

About John Giuliani

John Giuliani is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in growing successful organizations. Mr. Giuliani joined the senior management team and board of Conversant in August 2011 after the acquisition of Dotomi, where John served as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Dotomi, Mr. Giuliani founded Rainmaker Consulting Group Inc., which specialized in strategic sales and marketing consulting for marketing services firms. He also served as President of North America for Catalina Marketing Services, providing behavioral insights, database marketing and Internet solutions to key Fortune 1000 companies. His leadership at Catalina resulted in record revenues and net profits. Additionally, Mr. Giuliani’s tenure includes four years at ACTMEDIA working with the launch team of the Instant Coupon Machine, as well as in CPG sales and marketing with Beecham Products and Frito-Lay, Inc. He has participated on boards for Bluestem Brands, Q Interactive, SuperMarkets Online, Affinova, Claria, Imagitas, and El Dorado Marketing. Mr. Giuliani has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management, as well as a B.S. from the University of Illinois.

