Telehealth and Medicine Today Publishes “Telehealth Governance – An Essential Tool to Empower Today’s Healthcare Leader”

The online, open access, CME-accredited journal, Telehealth and Medicine Today, has just published a need-to-know article on telehealth governance. “It brings me great pleasure to share this article on telehealth governance; it is an imperative knowledge area for hospital or health system leaders to understand and utilize in order to achieve year-over-year sustainability.” stated Bryan T. Arkwright, Managing Consultant, Schumacher Clinical Partners Consulting Services, lead author and TMT board member. “A well-managed hospital and health system is not a simple product of great leadership. There are fundamental accountabilities, roles, and capabilities in place to achieve success and meet/exceed the organization’s stated goals. Telehealth is no different, and the authors and I felt compelled to identify and articulate telehealth governance as a tool for achieving a well-managed telehealth initiative and/or program.”



“This is an area we have addressed both in TMT and at our tactics in long-term care conference where Richard Bakalar, former ATA president and Managing Director at KPMG, discussed the reconfiguration of healthcare for bottom-line results. In a high-growth market that is continually evolving, and more particularly since the ACA remains in effect, we must take the time to organize and align stakeholders at program outset to give initiatives the best chance for success. TMT has emerged as the market’s foremost servant leader in voice and innovation advocate in the sector and continues to espouse and share the game-changing impact of telehealth and medicine in laying the foundation for a new era of healthcare in the US,” stated TMT Publisher, Tory Cenaj.



The following topics are addressed in the article:

Telehealth governance, an essential tool to empower today’s healthcare leaders

Telehealth governance aligns the clinical, operational, financial, and strategic effectiveness of a telehealth program.

Telehealth management capability

Understanding the telehealth executive champion and telehealth leader roles present in the industry today

Assigning a multi-disciplinary telehealth committee

Understanding telehealth committee effectiveness

Telehealth organizational structure examples from leading organizations

Using telehealth governance to prioritize services

Using telehealth governance to track outcomes and telehealth return on investment

Understanding how long an organization can expect to establish telehealth governance

Understanding key milestones to achieving a successful and sound telehealth governance structure

Authors are, from left to right:

Bryan T. Arkwright, Managing Consultant, Schumacher Clinical Partners Consulting Services: Telehealth / Telemedicine Strategy and Operations

Jeff Jones, Director, Consulting Services, Schumacher Clinical Partners; Telehealth/Telemedicine Strategy & Operations

Thomas F. Osborne, MD, Director of Medical Informatics, vRad

Guy Glorioso, Director, System Care Coordination, Virtual Care, Carolinas Healthcare System, Charlotte, North Carolina

John Russo, Jr, PharmD, Managing Editor, Telehealth and Medicine Today



Telehealth and Medicine Today is an open access digital journal published by Partners in Digital Health. Our goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. We offer rapid, peer-reviewed publication of research and commentaries related to innovations in digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on, advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and synergies that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies are represented. Anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine relies on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty.



