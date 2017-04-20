PointNurse Announces New CEO and Expands Advisory Board

PointNurse.com, a virtual care collaborative, announced today former Philips Healthcare executive, Elaine Comeau, will join the company as its new CEO.

Ms. Comeau, who has worked in various executive capacities in the telehealth industry including CEO and CNO, will lead strategy, planning, and business development. She will work closely with the board to help drive growth in several key segments. Her distinguished career working in telehealth, hospital systems, home, and skilled nursing segments brings to PointNurse a key ingredient to integrating our growing network with industry stakeholders. Ms. Comeau has a strong technology background and sees new technologies such as Blockchain and AI as potential disrupters to healthcare. Elaine received her Masters in Public Health from Harvard University.

Additionally, Nannette Spurrier will join the PointNurse advisory board. Ms. Spurrier is a healthcare management consultant with significant experience in telehealth new product development and informatics. She was formerly an executive at Philips Healthcare where she directed enterprise patient informatics solutions development.

PointNurse is a collaborative based virtual care platform powering out-of-hospital care, consultations, and support for consumers and patients around the globe.