NCDMB visits Aveon Offshore Limited facility in Port Harcourt

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote along with his senior management team and heads of the Nigerian content divisions of the IOCs including Nigerian Agip and Total visited the Aveon Offshore facility in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt on the 3rd of April, 2017. During the visit, Aveon’s senior management presented a quick synopsis of its current projects, investments in technology and equipment, human resources, civil infrastructure and other yard upgrade works. The visit also included a tour of the 300,000 sqm fabrication yard where the visitors saw some of the key yard assets including the cranes, new paint workshops, the duplex workshop, etc. The team also saw some of the ongoing projects such as the Egina Buoy, the Egina SPS manifolds and jumpers and the slipway under construction for the launching of the Egina Buoy. At the end of the visit, a debrief on the tour was done by Aveon senior management and comments were received from the Executive Secretary and the IOCs senior representatives.

Summing up his impressions, Engr. Wabote commented that, “It’s been an impressive story; all the International Oil Companies Aveon has worked for have given positive feedback on Aveon Offshore even the major contractors that sub-contracts jobs to them, the likes of Saipem have also commended the activities of Aveon Offshore. We are seeing a company that has thought through the entire process in terms of HSE, in terms of Quality and are committed to it. This is one fabrication yard that we think is doing very well, they are wholly indigenous and also fully established in the Niger Delta, creating employment for Nigerians and also supporting the oil and gas industry”.

The Chairman of Aveon Offshore Limited, Mr. Tein George thanked Engr. Wabote, the entire NCDMB senior management team and the IOCs representatives for their visit. He also acknowledged the support of key industry players such as NNPC, NCDMB and the IOCs such as Shell, Total, Chevron and Exxonmobil for Aveon Offshore these last ten years. He expressed Aveon’s faith in Nigeria and our determination to continue to invest and contribute our quota to National development.

Aveon Offshore applauds the NCDMB board on the implementation of the NOGICD Act which has made it possible for local companies such as Aveon to grow and prove their capabilities in delivering quality services efficiently and competitively in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. As a result of the empowerment arising from the Act, Aveon has been able to employ over a thousand Nigerians, trained and developed them to deliver services to international standards.

Aveon Offshore Limited is a wholly owned Nigerian company established in 1999 to provide Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Fabrication services primarily to the Oil & Gas industry in the West African sub-region. Aveon Offshore ensures it delivers world class services in offshore and onshore fabrication, subsea fabrication and offshore support in an ethically acceptable manner with adherence to the highest safety standards and sensitivity to the environment.