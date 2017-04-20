AfriOne Launches in Lagos, Nigeria

Contec Global Group (http://www.contecglobal.com) a multifaceted yet interlinked conglomerate with a rich history of hosting dynamic operations across Africa and beyond, will tomorrow, on Friday, April 21st , proudly announce the launch of AfriOne through its subsidiary AfriOne Limited. AfriOne will serve to be a technological breakthrough and precedent both for the enterprise and Nigeria’s 170 million-strong populous.



Headquartered in Lagos, AfriOne stands alone as a pioneer in the manufacture and assembly of Nigerian-based communication technology. Tomorrow’s Launch Event, with participants including Sahir Berry (AfriOne Founder & CEO), Roheen Berry (MD, Contec Global), Hemang Kapur (AfriOne Founder & CTO), Sandeep Natu (COO) and Jai Patheja (CMO) alongside H.E. Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode, marks the availability of the first in-country produced smartphone for sale throughout the Nigerian marketplace.

AfriOne champions corporate socio-economic development, while wholly supporting the ‘Made in Nigeria’ mantra. “We model products that utilize cutting-edge technology, reflect a modern, sleek design and integrate the latest and arguably necessary financial technology such as mobile banking, all with the goal of facilitating connectivity among Nigerians and the rest of the world,” stated Sahir Berry.



“AfriOne aims to democratize technology, by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers deterring the large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria - hence our motto ’AfriOne - One for Everyone’,” stated Hemang Kapur. “We showcase a wide range of feature-rich and technologically-loaded product lines, from dual sim-mobile phones to educational tablet PCs and even android smart watches”.



Sandeep Natu further noted that, “AfriOne presently generates employment for approximately 500 staff-members, collaborating in the enterprise’s vibrant, state-of-the-art product and testing laboratories. The organization has an installed capacity of 300,000 products per month via its world-class production facility, located in Lagos, Nigeria”.

In addition to the production of contemporary ICT devices and accessories, AfriOne is dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with particular regard to the Berry family’s passion for youth empowerment. The corporation facilitates education and training programs and encourages entrepreneurship in Nigeria and across Africa, recognizing it as a means of contributing to economic growth. “In adherence to the AfriOne and Contec Global in-house Agenda, young men and women have the opportunity to be involved in product development and strategic management training programs,” explained Roheen Berry. “We are tangibly investing in Nigeria’s future through AfriOne while providing a valuable skill-set to its work-force that will facilitate continued innovation in Nigeria’s emerging, dynamic and robust market”.



AfriOne, http://www.afrione.com

Contec Global Group, http://www.contecglobal.com



About AfriOne



AfriOne is a technology-driven enterprise, pioneering the manufacture and assembly of the latest and most advanced information and communication technology (ICT) devices and accessories. Proudly and smartly crafted in Nigeria by Nigerians, AfriOne serves Africa’s largest socioeconomic power player with integrity, while hosting cutting-edge technology, stylish design, affordable price points, and particularly, an inherent commitment to financial integration for all through automatically installed mobile banking and financial technology (FinTech).



About Contec Global Group



Contec Global Group is a diverse conglomerate established in 1984, hosting a worldwide presence while rooted in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The organization provides multifaceted yet interlinked technological and systemic innovations in agro, identification software, financial technology and hospitality (as but examples), focusing its operations in developing markets, with an underlying theme of accountability permeating throughout the sectors in which it champions.

