RTG’s New ’Popinata’ Slot Arrives at Slotastic in Time for Cinco de Mayo – Free Spins Now Available

Cinco de Mayo is the most festive fiesta on the Mexican-American calendar and to celebrate Slotastic is introducing a new piñata-themed game called Popinata.



The colorful new real money online slot game is alive with candy-filled piñatas waiting to be broken open to reveal their prizes. The Donkey piñata is an expanding Wild that stretches to entirely cover any reel it appears on. Whenever it appears it also triggers a free spin. During re-spins, the expanded Wilds are held while the other reels spin. New expanded Wilds appearing during re-spins trigger another free spin.



Until the end of April, Slotastic players can take 50 free spins on the new game and deposits (up to $444) will be doubled.



50 Free Spins on Popinata

Coupon Code: POPINATA50

All players that have made a deposit in April are eligible.



100% Bonus up to $444 + 44 Free Spins on Popinata

Coupon Code: NEWPOPINATA



Popinata casino bonuses are valid until April 30, 2017 only.



Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “Fifth of May”) is an annual celebration of Mexico’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In Mexico, the battle is commemorated through festivals and military parades. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a celebration of Mexican-American culture.



“If you’ve made a deposit in April we’ll give you 50 free spins on Popinata,” said Slotastic’s casino manager. “And if you make another deposit (up to $444) between now and the end of the April we’ll double it and give you another 44 free spins!”



Popinata is available in Slotastic’s mobile casino which has just been upgraded for even better display on the small screens of smartphones and tablets.

Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube