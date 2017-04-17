Preventing IEQ Issues due to Construction Projects in Occupied Buildings across Puerto Rico

It’s quite common for an occupied residential, commercial or institutional building to undergo some form of construction activity. These projects can range from minor remodeling to significant gutting and rebuilding of the structure.



Unfortunately, construction activities in an occupied home or building can lead to a wide range of indoor environmental quality (IEQ) concerns and even potential health issues. This is due in part to the fact that construction and renovation projects can release airborne particulates, biological contaminants and even gases into the indoor air.



According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), particulate material, such as dust and fibers, are likely to be produced during construction and renovation activities. Nontoxic dusts are irritants and can exacerbate lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease. Materials that contain fibers can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract when disbursed in the air. Toxic dusts containing asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) or lead can cause serious long-term health effects.



NIOSH also reports that chronic dampness from water intrusions can lead to increased bacteria, mold and other microbes in a building environment. Microbial-contaminated materials typically require special precautions prior to demolition to prevent biological dusts from dispersing into the occupied space. Uncontrolled disturbances could spread potentially allergenic or infectious dusts.



“Even construction activities such as welding, cutting and brazing can release potentially harmful fumes and gases into the air,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Many new building materials, coatings and furnishing can also off-gas volatile organic compounds (VOCs). To help ensure that the IEQ of a building is not compromised during construction activities, Zimmetry Environmental offers onsite construction inspections, air and material testing, and consultations to help ensure people living or working in a building undergoing construction are not at risk.”



