Five-Alarm Downtown Fire Displaces Nearby Residents and Raises IEQ Concerns

Last month, a massive five-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh destroyed a large apartment complex that was under construction. High-rise office and residential buildings nearby were also evacuated, but those building were saved from the flames.

According to media reports, the surrounding buildings in the congested area suffered water, fire and smoke damage. The sprinkler system in at least one of the neighboring building was set off, causing significant water damage throughout the large structure.

Water damage in a high-rise can impact large areas of the buildings as the water seeks its way to the lowest level. This type of water damage can be visible, but also often occurs out of sight behind walls, ceilings and under floors. Moisture that remains for more than 48 hours often results in the growth of mold. Once mold begins to grow, even when it is in areas that are not visible, it can impact the indoor environmental quality (IEQ) of the building.

“Exposure to elevated levels of mold can trigger asthma in some people with the condition; cause allergies and respiratory concerns; and some types of mold can even cause opportunistic infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Another concern in many buildings that have undergone water, smoke or fire damage is the possible presence of lead-based paints and asbestos-containing materials. Efforts to dry out and repair damage to a building could aerosolize these materials if the proper safety precautions have not been implemented.”

