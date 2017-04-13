Improve Your Look and Be Ready for the Beach This Summer

Several recent enhancements in technology have helped make plastic surgery procedures safer, more natural and easier for the patient. Implementing an overall plan inclusive of diet and exercise will help achieve both a beautiful look and realistic result. There are a variety of procedures available today to help patients achieve the look they desire including; breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, liposuction, tummy tuck, fat transfer, cellulite management, body lift, facelift and eyelid lift. Combining surgical with non-surgical procedures can produce amazing and significant improvements in a patient’s appearance.



The latest perfected techniques offer Breast Augmentation patients a truly “rapid recovery.” Patients can experience minimal swelling and bruising, and a notably decreased recovery time. Recognizing the need for patients to quickly return to their normal activities, “rapid recovery” ensures both excellent results and faster recovery time. In addition, there is a continued increase in the number of women having children at a later age who are seeking to obtain their pre-pregnancy figure. New mothers can take advantage of the “Mommy Make-Over” package - a very popular treatment plan specifically designed to target the areas of the body most affected by childbirth. Combining a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast lift or breast augmentation, fat transfer, or cellulite management treatment can significantly transform a patient’s look.



Another avenue to consider for an immediate result are “injectable fillers” which are quite effective in reducing lines and wrinkles on the face, without surgery. Exciting products including Botox®, Kybella®, Voluma® and Restylane®, have expanded the market and increased the options available to those people who would like to immediately reduce wrinkles and soften facial creases, frown lines and crow’s feet.



It is the proper mix of these procedures that guarantees a successful improvement in appearance and a significant reduction in the signs of aging. Using the most state-of-the art technology to obtain the best and most natural looking results, patients can turn back the hands of time in a caring, safe and supportive environment. Remember, the perfect cosmetic surgery package can help create the perfect look!



About Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a nationally recognized cosmetic plastic surgeon based in New York. Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise, and is frequently interviewed on the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He is often a featured speaker, and regularly appears on many local and national television and radio shows. Dr. Greenberg is the Author of “A little Nip, A little Tuck,” and is the creator of the Saige anti-aging skin care lines. In addition, Dr. Greenberg hosts his own weekly radio talk-show; the only regularly scheduled cosmetic surgery show in the country, on a number of New York area stations.



