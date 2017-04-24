Fujifilm Provides Exclusive Support For Photographers With New GFX Professional Services In The U.S.

Valhalla, N.Y., April 24, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, as the leader in innovation for photographers, announced the new Fujifilm Professional Services (FPS) in the U.S. beginning in May 2017. This service is designed to provide exceptional support for photographers currently using the new FUJIFILM GFX system, Fujifilm’s first medium format mirrorless digital camera. The innovative GFX system utilizes a Fujifilm exclusive 43.8 x 32.9mm (FUJIFILM G Format) 51.4MP CMOS sensor that delivers ultra-high image quality. The GFX 50S combines the heritage of over 80 years of imaging and the award-winning functional design for a relentless pursuit of perfect image quality.



GFX FPS Program Puts Photographers First

Members of the new GFX FPS Program will receive extensive benefits to ensure the utmost support for photographers utilizing the new FUJIFILM GFX System, including:



Welcome kit

Personalized FPS Card confirming exclusive access to dedicated hotline technician telephone and email support

30% discount on non-warranty repairs for Covered GFX System products

Expedited two business day turnaround time for repairs with free 2-day express shipping to and from the repair facility

4 Check & Clean program service vouchers (voucher limitations, terms & conditions apply, terms here)

50% discount on additional Check & Clean program services and 2 business day turnaround for check and clean services with complimentary 2-day express return shipping for all service

GFX system product loaners for covered equipment in repair may also be available upon request if repair is expected to exceed two business days



GFX FPS Program benefits are intended to put photographers first by providing service and convenience for an optimal photographic experience.





Program Requirements, Availability and Pricing

The GFX Professional Services begins on May 1, 2017 for an annual membership fee of USD $499. Photographers can become a member of the GFX FPS Program by registering online. For full details on the GFX Professional Services program requirements, please see the GFX digital camera and GF lens purchase requirements and other eligibility requirements here.



About FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging

For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

