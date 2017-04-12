Nearpod Partners with Schoology So Teachers Can Embed Interactive Lessons in the Popular Learning and Assessment Management Platform

Nearpod, the ed-tech platform that lets K-12 teachers find, create and distribute digital learning experiences, today announces its partnership with Schoology, the leader in learning management systems (LMS). This integration is Nearpod’s latest step in creating the most comprehensive, powerful and easy-to-use digital learning platform that works with all types of education management systems.

Schoology is the learning management system that puts collaboration at the heart of the learning experience. Educators choose Schoology because they value an open learning environment--where districts can easily integrate the people, content and systems that fuel education. Now, teachers with Gold, School or District licences can access any of Nearpod’s thousands of complete, pedagogically-sound lessons, featuring virtual reality, live polls and other interactive elements, seamlessly from within the Schoology LMS.

Time is one of a teacher’s most valuable resources, so it is important that they make the most of the tools they use each day. That’s why Schoology supports open standards, like the Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) specification developed by IMS Global, that drive interoperability between all technology related to the education experience. The company’s investment in LTI, and other standards such as Common Cartridge and One Roster, ensures that users can leverage the content and learning tools required to advance what is possible in education.

“Teachers face the dual challenges of keeping students engaged while continually assessing them to determine if additional learning support is needed,” said Guido Kovalskys, CEO and cofounder of Nearpod. “This partnership is the result of teachers asking for a way to do both from a central location while making sure that the curriculum and assessments are aligned with the same standards.”

Here are a few key benefits:

Access to thousands of ready-to-teach K-12 lessons: From within the Schoology app, teachers and can easily access all of Nearpod’s engaging, interactive lessons to share with students.

Live lesson or student-paced: Within the Schoology app, teachers can choose to teach a live Nearpod lesson or assign a student-paced lesson which allows students to access a lesson asynchronously from home or elsewhere.

Embed engaging interactive activities: Nearpod allows teachers to create custom lessons that include fun and engaging activities like virtual field trips, 3D objects, collaborative boards, polls, open-ended questions, draw its and more.

“Educational institutions expect all of their tools and service providers to work together,” said Jeremy Friedman, Schoology CEO. “We believe the best way to make that possible for our customers is through open, industry-wide interoperability standards. We worked closely with the NearPod team to make our integration seamless.”

Today’s news follows a breakout year for Nearpod in which it raises a $21M Series B funding round lead by Insight Venture Partners and won recognition by the Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth rate of 1,320 percent. The company also recently launched Nearpod for English Language Learners, which was developed in partnership with Miami-Dade public schools and provides teachers with over 500 ready-to-lessons designed for the fastest growing student demographic, non-native English speakers.

About Nearpod

Nearpod is an award-winning education technology company focused on developing digital learning tools, virtual reality and interactive content across mobile devices that provides teachers an easy and efficient way to leverage technology in the classroom.

Nearpod was co-founded in 2012 by Felipe Sommer, Emiliano Abramzon and Guido Kovalskys, and its team spans talent from Mckinsey & Co, Red Hat, Accenture, Pixar, Netscape as well as former teachers. It is backed by notable investors like Insight Venture Partners, Reach Capital, Storm Ventures, the Knight Enterprise Fund, Krillion Ventures, Stanford-StartX Fund, Marc Benioff and GSV Acceleration.

About Schoology

Schoology is putting collaboration at the heart of the learning experience with an easy-to-use learning management system (LMS) that connects the people, content and systems that fuel education. Millions of students, faculty and administrators from over 60,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions worldwide use Schoology to advance what is possible in education. Find us at www.schoology.com, follow us on Twitter, or join us on Facebook.

