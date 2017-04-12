Satellites for the European Poker Championship in Velden, Austria Begin Tomorrow at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes

“I wish I could say I took home the title in Velden, but the experience itself was a win for sure,” recalls O’Keefe who won his way to Austria . “We all made day two, which is always tough and a plus for any poker player. The big buy-in and long structure always bring around the better players, so just making it that far was quite an accomplishment. I was a bit jealous the others hit the beach without me!”

The winner of an online satellite tournament beginning tomorrow at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker will compete in the prestigious European Poker Championship in Velden, Austria this summer.



The three-tier tournament series begins with Step 1 tourneys with just a $3 buy-in. Players can win their way from there to the Final on April 23rd. The ultimate champion will receive a $4000 prize package that includes €2700 buy-in to the EPC main event (July 27th to 30th), accommodation at a premium hotel close to the casino and cash for travel expenses.



Last year three online satellite tournament winners from Intertops and Juicy Stakes (Tim O’Keefe, Gabor Kresco and Emil Hegedus) competed in Velden.



This year the EPC Velden prize pool is estimated to be over €700,000 (over $770,000). Players from all over Europe (especially Germany and Italy) will play tournaments and cash games on more than 40 tables at the exclusive lakeside resort.



$770K EPC Velden: Online Satellite Tournament Schedule



STEP 1 ($3+$.30)

1 Step 2 ticket awarded

5X daily, April 13 – 22, 10:10am / 1:10pm / 4:10pm / 10:10pm / 4:10am EDT



STEP 2 ($9+$.90)

1 ticket to Final awarded

Daily, April 15 - 22, 2:30 pm EDT

LAST CHANCE ($1 + $.10)

1 ticket to Final awarded

Sunday, April 23, 1:00 pm EDT

FINAL ($100+$10)

1 $4,000 EPC prize package awarded

Sunday, April 23, 3:30 pm EDT

Players can enter European Poker Championship online satellite tournaments under the Tournaments tab in the poker software. Intertops players will find further information at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/99-770k-epc-velden-capt-austria. Details are also available at Juicy Stakes at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/26-capt-velden.



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world.



