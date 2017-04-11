Juicy Stakes Increases Casino Cash Back to 35% over Easter Weekend

Juicy Stakes April Cash Back offers have been so popular that the casino is increasing the refunds it gives on busted deposits from 25% up to 35%.



Players that bust their deposit playing any of the poker rooms slot games this weekend can contact the casino’s support team via live chat, e-mail or telephone to ask for 35% of their last deposit back. Cashback is instantly credited to players’ accounts. (Deposits that have taken advantage of a casino bonus offer are not eligible for cash back.) Play through is only 10X.



35% Easter Cash Back is available April 13th to 16th only. 25% Cash Back is available today, tomorrow, April 17th - 21st and April 24th - 28th.



In addition to one of the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Juicy Stakes also has a selection of high definition wide-screen slots from Worldmatch Games as well as table games such as Blackjack and Roulette and several versions of video poker.



One of the most popular games in Juicy Stakes casino right now is Sugar Rush HD, a candilicious slot game that’s perfect for players daydreaming about baskets of Easter sweets. In this wide-screen, high rez game, three scatters (a stack of chocolate coins) trigger 10 free spins where all wins are tripled.



Juicy Stakes welcomes players from all over the world with a hundred free bets on casino games and a free ticket for the One Dollar New Player Poker Tournament.



