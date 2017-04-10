Jackpot Capital Casino Players Join Rabbit Hood in Quest for $100,000 in Casino Bonus Treasure

“The trail to the treasure is long and dark, and only those players up for a true challenge will find their way to the ultimate treasures,” smiled casino manager Oliver Smith. “Watch your back and keep your eyes on the prize!”

This month at Jackpot Capital Casino, the legendary Rabbit Hood is on a quest for diamonds in an enchanted forest and players are winning weekly bonuses up to $500 each. The $100,000 Rabbit Hood casino bonus event has rewards for frequent players and random draws that even occasional players can win.

Rabbit Hood is a heroic outlaw, a highly skilled archer and swordsman who, with his band of merry cottontails, hunts for riches to share with all bunnydom.

Jackpot Capital Casino has hundreds of real money online casino games from Realtime Gaming. Players earn points any time they play any of them and they’re ranked on a scoreboard. Every week Jackpot Capital will give $15,000 in casino bonuses to the top 300 point scorers – up to $500 each. There will also be weekly random draws for another $5000 in bonuses that any player can win.

Players can earn frequent player points playing online on their desktop or laptop computer or in the mobile casino on their smartphone or tablet. Contest details and current points scoreboard ranking are at https://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/rabbithood.

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming (RTG). The newest is Secret Symbol, an Aztec-themed slot with a free spins feature where wins are multiplied up to 20X. Introductory bonuses will be available when the festive Popinata slot is unveiled later this month.



