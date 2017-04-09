Secret Numerology Codes the Way for Employees

Profiling personality types is a blueprint for success and Numerology is a very precise and intricate process and as I always say the proof is in the pudding

According to Dee Gibson, numerology is used to unlock a map of a person including their personality by decoding the date of birth using specialized sequencing to reveal traits and individual characteristics.

Personality trait tests are nothing new to Human Resources, with many used to vet employees to ensure they are hiring the right person for a correct fit. These tests indicate competency and behavioral traits that may reveal if they are suitable for a certain type of role. Many have found it infallible, and often when it’s a tricky decision, something like numerology can be the decider“ says Dee.

“To round up a group that required a team leader, there is only one number I would be trying to find. It would be an 8. Business minded, intent on showing a genuine heart, and open enough that the group immediately trust him. 8 wants to get things moving and is a great motivator. Clients love the fact that he goes the extra mile with service that satisfies. Give him a pat on the back, and he will repay your business with loyalty,” says Australia’s leading numerologist. “It is always hard to go past a nine when looking for any legal, or corporate governance positions. Nine is highly intelligent and has the Company’s best interest at heart. They are not interested in social or local gossip and will keep the highest information locked tightly in their head. So for all top level thinking, planning, or corporate structures nine is the number of choice.”

With a lengthy career in HR that lasted some 30 years, Dee says the combination of Numerology coding and HR experience has been a useful tool to assist larger organizations. ”Contact from these businesses has all been word of mouth, often directors or HR specialists are very secretive about the process, covertly getting touch and getting me to ‘run the numbers’”

It can all be very tongue in cheek, and confidentiality is the key to her maintaining her credibility and reliability to clients.

“Mind you we recently held a workshop in numerology, filled with managers, directors and business ilk wanting another resource to add to the toolbox. There is a mystery to humans, why they do what they do and how they do what they do, and how do we manage this in a business or employment environment?” says the leading numerologist.

“My process was taught to me by a Master of Numerology over 40 years ago, who has himself spent over 60 years learning the science. Profiling personality types is a blueprint for success and Numerology is a very precise and intricate process and as I always say the proof is in the pudding! ”

About Dee Gibson

Dee Gibson has a lifelong dedication to mysticism and researching the phenomena of extra-sensory awareness and the metaphysical. Dee has taught a variety of courses in psychic mediumship and numerology as well as being an avid public speaker on the subject. She continues to write books and various collections, which she hopes will inspire people to think outside the square about Numerology, Psychic Mediumship and Intuitive Studies. For more information about Dee go to http://deegibson.com.au