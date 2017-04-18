Connolly Gallagher to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in New York City on April 28, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Ryan Newell ( http://www.connollygallagher.com/attorneys/ryan-newell/ ), Partner from Connolly Gallagher LLP will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.



Ryan will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences withf litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9CghHNIARU



ABOUT CONNOLLY GALLAGHER LLP



Connolly Gallagher LLP, with offices in Wilmington and Newark, Delaware,consists of highly-respected and experienced Delaware attorneys who each possess deep knowledge in complementary practice areas—commercial litigation, corporate counseling, government law, bankruptcy and business reorganization, wealth planning, commercial real estate, employment law, and family law. For more information, please visit http://www.connollygallagher.com/.

Ryan represents clients who are faced variety of business law issues, both in and out of litigation. In litigation, Ryan has represented parties in corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court, the Delaware Supreme Court, and the District of Delaware. He has also represented parties as Delaware counsel in intellectual property litigation in the District of Delaware. While the bulk of his practice is focused on these types of commercial litigations, Ryan has experience representing government entities and parties in trust litigations. In particular, Ryan was part of a team that successfully defended the State of Delaware before the United States Supreme Court in an original jurisdiction action brought by New Jersey that challenged Delaware’s sovereignty over the Delaware River within its historic Twelve Mile Circle.

Outside of litigation, Ryan advises companies and their principals in matters concerning Delaware corporate governance and other Delaware commercial law issues. He is also a Delaware Superior Court certified mediator and has been appointed by the Court of Chancery and Superior Court as a Special Master and an assistant to a Special Master. Ryan has also completed The Sedona Conference’s eDiscovery Negotiation Training program, which is an invitation only program. Ryan has received an AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating, which is Martindale-Hubbell’s highest rating for lawyers. In 2015 and 2016, he was selected by other Delaware attorneys as one of Delaware’s Top Lawyers.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-nyc-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.comor contact:

