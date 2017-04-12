Reed Smith to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in New York City on April 28, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Reed Smith LLP will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.



Jim McCarroll, Partner at Reed Smith will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgJgwzmbaIA



ABOUT JIM McCARROLL



Reed Smith is a global relationship law firm with more than 1,700 lawyers in 26 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Founded in 1877, the firm represents leading international businesses, from Fortune 100 corporations to mid-market and emerging enterprises. Jim McCarroll is the chairperson of Reed Smith’s Investment Management Group, and a member of the Financial Industry Group. Jim has an unusual amount of litigation financing experience for an investment management attorney. Specifically, Jim and the firm have seen success in prosecutions of large, plaintiff-side litigations, where plaintiffs have drawn upon litigation financings to help cover legal fees. These matters have shown returns not only for plaintiffs, but for litigation financers as well.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-ny-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com

Twitter: @LITIGATIONFUND1



