National Healthy Schools Day and the Importance of Indoor Environmental Quality

For the past 15 years, National Healthy Schools Day has been promoted to raise awareness of indoor air and environmental quality in the nation’s schools. The day of recognition is coordinated by the Healthy Schools Network in partnership with dozens of agencies and organizations.

Both public and private schools often face challenges when it comes to providing a healthy learning environment for their students. Limited operating budgets can mean that maintenance and preventive maintenance issues are not always addressed promptly. This frequently has an impact on both the indoor air quality (IAQ) and indoor environmental quality (IEQ) of school buildings.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states, “Evidence from schools and office building studies demonstrate that various environmental conditions are closely associated with the incidence of measurable adverse health effects, and that indoor air quality problems can result in increased absences because of respiratory infections, allergic diseases from biological contaminants or adverse reactions to chemicals used in the building.”

“Not only do students need access to text books, computers and inspiring teachers, but they also need a healthy environment in which to learn,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Exposure to chemicals, mold, bacteria, particulates and other substances can have a direct negative impact on their ability to learn. A healthy indoor environment is a key component in a student’s ability to excel.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. supports the efforts of raising awareness of National Healthy Schools Day and other endeavors by private and governmental agencies to improve the indoor environment of the nation's schools.

