Asbestos Exposures in New York City are Still a Major Health Concern

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report about a rise in the number of deaths associated with malignant mesothelioma. Detailed in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the number of annual deaths in the United States due to the condition actually increased from 2,479 in 1999 to 2,597 in 2015.



Malignant mesothelioma is a disease where cancer cells are found in the thin layer of tissue that lines the chest cavity and covers the lungs or the thin layer of tissue that lines the abdomen and most of the organs in the abdomen. Many people with malignant mesothelioma have worked or lived in places where they inhaled or swallowed asbestos. The disease can takes years to decades to appear after exposure.



"Although the use of asbestos-containing materials has been dramatically reduced over the last several decades, it was once used in thousands of products and common building materials. In New York City and the surrounding tri-state region, there are countless commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential properties that still contain asbestos. As these materials become friable over time, or if they are disturbed during demolition, renovation, or remodeling activities, they can become an inhalation hazard."



