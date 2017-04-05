Veteran Journalist Impresses Thriller Fans with First Book

Elsa Bonstein’s “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014) features a compelling and complex plot, a host of richly drawn characters, and a mysterious setting – essential ingredients for a gripping and exciting thriller.



In “Find Edsell!,” a drunken 17-year old Edsell Jones struggles to get home from the Jersey Shore when he is offered a ride by a stranger. The lad accepts the ride – and falls into a trap of a doctor who carries out questionable experiments at a renovated farmhouse in the Pine Barrens. When Edsell’s mother finds him missing, she immediately calls his friends and the police. Soon the search for Edsell involves a lot of people, including a former army commando, a naturalist studying the Pine Barrens, and Edsell’s pals who stumble upon the doctor’s secret facility in the Barrens. Adding to the already exciting story is the threat of a wildfire that threatens to wipe out the entire woods.



“Find Edsell!” is a superb thriller you won’t be able to put down.





About the Author



Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled Find Edsell!, a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.