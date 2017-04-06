CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Launches ‘Give a Hoot’ Youth Video Contest

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is launching the “Give a Hoot About Saving” Youth Video Contest, starting April 1, 2017.



The credit union is asking its youth members to create a short (up to 1 minute) video in which they explain what kind of saver they are. CommonWealth One wants its youth members to have fun, and educate others on what saving practices work best for them. Participants can win up to $300.



To enter, credit union members ages 18 and younger should upload a video and email their name, phone number, and link to the video to marketing@cofcu.org by no later than April 30, 2017.



Winners will be notified by May 12, 2017.



CommonWealth One is dedicated to youth financial education initiatives. The credit union was honored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) as a national first place winner with the 2016 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award: recognition of the credit union’s ongoing efforts to educate young people about responsible personal finance practices.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).



