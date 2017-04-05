CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union and Virginia Cooperative Extension Award Prizes in America Saves Week Essay Contest

The most effective and efficient way to save money is by automating the process. To help students better understand this concept, CommonWealth One and the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) sponsored the essay contest, “Small Savings can Lead to Big Impacts.”



CommonWealth One and the VCE awarded prizes for the essay contest during America Saves Week, a financial awareness initiative that is part of the America Saves campaign. Managed by the Consumer Federation of America, it focuses on helping individuals save money, reduce debt, and build wealth.



CommonWealth One and the VCE received essays from students attending Alexandria City and Arlington County high schools. The essays answered the question, “How have you and your family started with a small savings plan, but eventually achieved a big goal?” In addition to submitting the essays, contestants also completed the America Saves Pledge, a commitment to do a better job saving money.

VCE Master Financial Education volunteers judged the essays on relevancy, consistency and continuity of style, individual expression, clarity, readability, and overall presentation. CommonWealth One and VCE presented the prizes ($600 for first, $400 for second, and $200 for third) at the Fairlington Community Center on March 2, 2017. All participants received a gift card for their efforts.

The winners were:

· 1st prize, Jennifer Rivera Ferreyra from T.C. Williams High School

· 2nd prize, Chelsea Guevara from T.C. Williams High School

· 3rd prize, Saleha Hoffman from Wakefield High School



Congratulations to the winners, and we would like to thank our participants for sharing their impressive stories.



