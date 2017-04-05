Brenda Vingiello, CFA, Named Chief Investment Officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors

Sand Hill Global Advisors, a provider of wealth management services in Silicon Valley, announced today that Co-Chief Investment Officer Brenda Vingiello, CFA has been promoted to the role of Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Vingiello will be responsible for leading Sand Hill’s overall investment strategy and managing the firm’s investment team.

“Having a seasoned investment team that is able to navigate complex financial markets, as well as the dynamic circumstances in the lives of our clients, is essential. Brenda brings that rare combination of extensive experience, deep investment acumen and the ability to succinctly communicate our views in an approachable way to our clients,” Mr. Dombkowski said. “As a thoughtful leader with an unwavering ability to provide a poised, practical and balanced view in an often unbalanced world, I am certain her insights and execution will continue to drive the investment outcomes our clients expect of Sand Hill.”

“Wealth creation happens in a variety of ways and Sand Hill has a long history of employing thoughtful and customized investment allocations that take our clients’ whole financial picture into consideration.” Ms. Vingiello said. “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of such a great organization and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with a talented team serving such an engaged group of clients. I look forward to helping our clients achieve their financial goals for many years to come.”

Ms. Vingiello, 42, joined Sand Hill 6 years ago and has served as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer at the firm. She is a long-standing member of the Executive Committee and chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. Previously, she worked as an equity analyst at both RS Investments and RCM Capital Management. Ms. Vingiello earned her BA in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. She is a member of the Board of Governors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco.