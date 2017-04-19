ChattyPeople CEO to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that ChattyPeople will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Murray Newlands, CEO from ChattyPeople will speak on a panel on chatbots in ecommerce via facebook.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGbZyEtJbkM



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT CHATTYPEOPLE



Chattypeople is the best chatbot platform for creating an AI chatbot on Facebook with integrated Facebook commerce. With Chattypeople you can create a Facebook message both quickly and easily, no coding required. The platform’s simplicity makes it ideal for entrepreneurs and marketers in smaller companies, while its technology makes it suitable for enterprise customers. You can make a simple bot answering customer service questions or integrate it with Shopify to monetize your Facebook fan pages. ChattyPeople is where f-commerce and ai-commerce come together. Chattypeople is 100% free to get started.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.