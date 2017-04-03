New Campaign to Teach Home Owners How To Respond to Flood, Fire or Water Damage

Pulido made everything simple and easy for us! I am glad AAA recommended this great company to help us through this season of restoration. A special thanks to Brittany for going above and beyond meeting our needs!

Pulido Cleaning and Restoration, a Murrieta, CA-based Restoration company, has just launched a new campaign to help Southern Californians understand what to do when their property is hit by flood, fire, or water damage. The problem is simply a lack of education in these situations. Who should someone call when their property has water damage or damage from fire, smoke, or mold? Almost half of those who suffer damage immediately call their property insurance company or a plumber directly. It might be surprising, but calling an emergency services restoration company that specializes in water damage or fire damage can save you time, money and complications in what can be a potentially stressful time.

To most people, the word ‘restoration’ may sound like something related to cars or furniture but when it comes to water damage or damage caused by fire smoke flooding or mold, ‘restoration’ refers to restoring a home or business back to its original state.

Insurance companies are responsible for covering the cost of this repair minus any deductible stated in the insured’s policy. The deductible is the responsibility of the policyholder and is set by the insurance company and the policyholder when the policy is first created. They are also responsible for making sure the restoration process is handled with the utmost professionalism and work is completed with quality materials and labor. Because of this, insurance companies have created a process to vet restoration companies using methods that include things like background checks of all employees within the enterprise. These vetted companies are considered ‘Preferred Vendors’ and are given more trust with the insurance companies and therefore can move the restoration process along much faster.

Preferred water damage and fire damage vendors like Pulido Cleaning and Restoration are truly the best starting point. By calling a restoration company directly, they can send out specially trained technicians to the property immediately to help mitigate the damage. By getting to the property promptly, the risk of excess damage occurring or mold forming is reduced. Preferred Vendors also have their list of vetted, background checked companies that they use for other trades. For example, if a plumber was needed for leak detection or any other reason, they would be able to call someone out to the property that can be trusted. This level of teamwork and cooperation between the insurance companies, Preferred Vendor restoration companies, and their partner vendors allows for a quick and painless process for the policy holder.

The cost should not be a worry for the business or home owner. Cost will require further investigation. Insurance companies work with Preferred Vendors like Pulido to ensure pricing is fair for getting quality material and labor on to a policyholder’s property. When a Preferred Vendor restoration company provides their typical high standard dry down methods and water damage mitigation techniques the needed repairs tend to much less saving money all around.

Profile

Pulido Cleaning and Restoration is an Emergency Water and Fire Damage Restoration Company in Murrieta, CA serving most of the San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and North San Diego county. They were established 26 years ago and have been considered the most trusted restoration company in the Inland Empire since 1989.

