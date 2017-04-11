AGI Innovations CEO to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that AGI Innovations Inc will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Peter Voss, CEO from AGI Innovations Inc will speak on a panel on natural language processing.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



ABOUT AGI INNOVATIONS INC



AGI Innovations Inc. (AGi3) was founded in 2013 with the express long-term goal of developing and commercializing increasingly capable intelligence engines with natural language (NL) capabilities approaching those of humans. Its core technology embodies a cognitive architecture based on artificial general intelligence (AGI) theory. It tightly integrates all the functions required for high-level cognition, such as parsing, understanding, short- and long-term memory, context, conceptualization, reasoning, and various modes of real-time interactive learning.

AGi3’s work is an elaboration of the market-proven ‘artificial brain’ originally developed by Adaptive A.I. Inc. over a period of 7 years. This technology was successfully commercialized via its subsidiary Smart Action Company – providing smart call automation solutions since 2009. See IVR with a Brain



The companies are based in Los Angeles.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



