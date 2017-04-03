Golden Egg to Reveal Free Bonus up to R3000 for South African Casino Players

There’s a Golden Egg about to hatch at South Africa’s Springbok Casino this month. When the glittering Goue Eier cracks open on April 14th it will reveal a free bonus of up to R3000.



The magical Golden Egg will only open for players that have made a deposit between April 1st and April 14th. Those that have will receive an email in which the Golden Egg will be open, revealing their bonus prize.



Players have until April 14th to make their qualifying deposit and be eligible for the Golden Egg bonus. Springbok will add 150% to all deposits up to R3000 made until then and will include fifty free spins on the popular farmyard-themed Henhouse slot game from RTG.



“Which came first, the chicken or the egg?!” wondered Springbok’s casino manager, Daniel van Wyk. “In our case it’s the chicken since the Henhouse bonus is available now and the Golden Egg bonuses won’t be awarded for a couple of weeks!”



CASINO BONUS

150% up to R3000 -- Plus 50 Free Spins on Henhouse

Coupon code GOLDEN-HEN

Available until April 14, 2017 only.



With its lively country music sound track, Henhouse is a toe-tapping slot game where players can bet as little as a penny or as much as $125 per spin. Three scatter symbols start a bonus game where players choose from a henhouse full of chickens, each hiding either a prize (up to 3X multipliers) or a rotten egg that ends the round and sends them back to the barnyard. Henhouse is available online for laptop and desktop computers and in Springbok’s mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



Springbok Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. All games are played in Rands at the popular South African online casino and customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans.



Watch a video of this online casino news on YouTube