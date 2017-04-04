Leading Dating App Woo to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Leading Dating App Woo will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



Sumesh Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, Woo will speak on mobile dating in India.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual trade show, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08pYag3rvLQ





ABOUT WOO



With a base of over 4 million users which is rapidly growing, Woo has become the most popular dating app in India. According to IMRB report 2015, Woo topped the list of top 10 dating apps in India. Woo provides a platform of like-minded urban singles looking for a life partner. It uses technical screening, curation as well as strong emphasis on community feedback to ensure thrill-seekers, married folks or any mischief-makers are kept out of the community. Woo puts the users’ hopes and concerns regarding finding love at the center of its concept. It has innovated constantly to put the user in the driver’s seat when it comes to finding love, whether it is through control on their personal details, their visibility on the app, or even the potential matches users see. Since its launch in July 2014, Woo has been lauded for it’s women-centric approach and the sting out of the arduous road to meeting someone special, especially in a country like India. Woo has received Series A funding from Matrix Partners and Omidyar Network. The app is also gaining momentum in South East Asia. Download Woo from Android or iOS





ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business summit for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://MobileDatingConference.com or contact:



