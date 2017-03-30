Computacenter’s User Adoption Strategies: A People Centric Approach to User Adoption

We are living in a digital age. Most companies and organisations today employ various technologies to function in the digital economy. The people of today’s workforce, especially recent college graduates, are less and less likely to accept the divide that has traditionally existed between personal digital technology and digital work tools. More and more, the technologies in the workplace must be as seamless and easy-to-use as those we use in our every day lives. By implementing more agile, attractive tools in the workplace, businesses can better attract and retain talent—and talent is the lifeblood of any organisation. Thus, it becomes crucial that when companies roll out new workplace technologies, they introduce them with the appropriate user adoption strategies to better ensure that their employees will embrace each digital advance.



Computacenter, in collaboration with Intel, believes that human technology is what businesses should focus on when introducing new digital tools because without looking at the people, user adoption of new technologies may fail and companies can lose out on investments and employees. What this means is that, while a constant advance in technology is essential, it’s the people using that technology that are really at the heart of the matter. Paul Bray, Chief Technologist in Workplace and Mobile sectors at Computacenter, explains the importance of taking a user experience approach, saying, “If you choose the wrong product, or your users reject it, you may end up paying ongoing costs for something that isn’t being used.”



It is also extremely important that organisations take stock of the current and needed work styles of their employees, to get a better sense of how to approach the implementation of new technology in a way that includes and serves the people who will use it. Intel’s Director of Business Solutions, Jim Henrys, outlines three work styles that people use, including the freedom to work on the go, collaboration, and the focused productivity of a personal workspace. He argues, “People like to work seamlessly and hassle free. It’s what enables them to focus on their talents and their objective. That’s how they become happy and productive. But, if you can’t help people change, then simply throwing technology at them won’t make a difference. You need to work on mindset.”



Today’s business world should be about human collaboration and creativity. By taking a user centric view when looking at the way technology gets integrated into organisations, and focusing on user adoption as the end goal of the introduction of any new digital tool, businesses can anticipate not only more collaboration across and within departments, but enhanced overall productivity and creativity. Computacenter is there to help you find the user adoption strategies that are best for your company.



Learn more!