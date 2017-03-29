The Weather Company Expands Strategic Alliance With Samsung To Bring World’s Most Accurate Weather Data To Samsung Devices

The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE:IBM), and Samsung announce an expanded strategic alliance that will make The Weather Company the default weather data provider on select Samsung devices, beginning this year with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices. This includes powering Samsung’s weather widget and weather executions across select Samsung Android and Tizen products. As part of the agreement, The Weather Channel App for Android will also be promoted globally in the Galaxy App Store. Samsung is one of the largest smartphone providers in the world, and this collaboration provides The Weather Company the potential to reach hundreds of millions of additional smartphone users over the next several years.

“This is an exciting moment for The Weather Company and IBM. This alliance with Samsung will put our weather information in millions of new devices, allowing us to serve crucial weather information to people in new markets across the globe,” said Cameron Clayton, CEO and general manager, The Weather Company, an IBM Business. “Collaborating in this way will also bring new opportunities to connect with users and expand our growing IoT business.”

“We are committed to providing our consumers with the best weather data right at their fingertips, and we feel this collaboration will greatly enhance the experience for those Samsung users seeking weather forecasts, news and information and personal insights on how to plan their day,” said Injong Rhee, CTO of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

This global deal builds on the existing relationship between The Weather Company and Samsung U.S. In 2016, The Weather Company created The Weather Channel App for Samsung, designed exclusively for Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S7 edge, S6 edge+ and Note 5. Bringing exclusive features such as Edge-compatibility and Smart Weather Wakeup, the co-developed app launched on Galaxy smartphones and then broadened to other platforms including Gear S2 and more. The Weather Channel Apps became part of the Made for Samsung program, and are in both the Samsung Galaxy Apps store and the Gear Apps store.

The Weather Company, an IBM Business

The Weather Company, an IBM Business, is the world’s largest private weather enterprise, helping people make informed decisions – and take action – in the face of weather. The company offers the most accurate, personalized and actionable weather data and insights to millions of consumers and thousands of businesses via Weather’s API, its business solutions division, and its own digital products from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com).

The company delivers up to 37 billion forecasts daily. Its products include a top weather app on all major mobile platforms globally; the world’s largest network of personal weather stations; a top-20 U.S. website; the seventh most data-rich site in the world; one of the world’s largest IoT data platforms; and industry-leading business solutions.

Weather Means Business™. The world’s biggest brands in aviation, energy, insurance, media, and government rely on The Weather Company for data, technology platforms and services to help improve decision-making and respond to weather’s impact on business. For more, visit www.theweathercompany.com.

