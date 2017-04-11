Uncovering a Different Message in the Apocalypse

“You will think [this book] offers no hope and time is running out, and you are correct about the time running out. But it so happens, there is the message of hope for the over seven billion people on this earth,”

The Apocalypse, the second coming, the end of time—these are the most popular descriptions of the book of Revelation. This intriguing part of the Bible and the mysteries of the prophet Daniel is thoroughly examined in Joe Fenison’s book Winds of War.

The prophecy in the book of Revelation details how those who continue to sin and refuse to believe in Jesus will be judged and condemned. This part of the Bible often strikes fear to believers, but Joe Fenison encourages everyone to see it as a warning. The end of time is nearing, and everyone ought to prepare for the war.

Joe Fenison emboldens everyone to help each other correct their ways, and instead of fear, the end of time should strengthen their faith. “You will think [this book] offers no hope and time is running out, and you are correct about the time running out. But it so happens, there is the message of hope for the over seven billion people on this earth,” says Fenison.

Winds of War was showcased in LitFire's booth during the ninth Tucson Festival of Books. The annual event is an endeavor made possible by volunteers who support the movement to improve literacy. It was held in the University of Arizona from March 11 to 12, 2017.





Winds of War

Mysteries of the Book of Revelation

By Joe Fenison

About the Author

Apart from being an ordained pastor and believer, Joe Fenison is also a certified K–12 teacher for the deaf. He and his wife have been the president of Omak Senior Center, in which they have been actively serving for more than a decade.