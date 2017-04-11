Book Calls for Reformation of the Church

As someone who has held church memberships for many years, the author has been exposed to the many flaws surrounding the holy institution. In the book, he points ten profound issues that are currently plaguing churches across America and gives out solutions that are in line with God’s Word.

Like any other institution, the church also has its fair share of problems. George B. Prude’s A Letter to the Churches of America: Churches Standing on the Word of God contains his insights regarding such imperfections.

As someone who has held church memberships for many years, the author has been exposed to the many flaws surrounding the holy institution. In the book, he points ten profound issues that are currently plaguing churches across America and gives out solutions that are in line with God’s Word. The author employed a simple approach in writing the book in order to make his ideas clearly understandable. It aims for Christians to become better versions of themselves.

The book was showcased at the Tucson Festival of Books 2017. The event was held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 11 to 12.





A Letter to the Churches of America: Churches Standing on the Word of God

Written by George B. Prude

About the Author

George B. Prude was born on December 14, 1952. As a devout Christian, he spends a good amount of time helping his fellow men through actively participating in humanitarian activities and being a member of many charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity. The author recently found his own nonprofit organization—Being Better Ministries. Its mission is to instill to everyone that they can be better in some way or another. It also seeks to help many people become better versions of themselves for the betterment of society. His previous publications include No Time to Waste (1999), One Mighty Hand and Three Heavenly Winds (2001), We Can Be Better than We Are (2003), Boundless Love (2005), Living by God’s Power (2007), and Run Through It! (2010). He is also a distance runner and has completed several full marathons. He currently resides in Huntsville, Alabama.