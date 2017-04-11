Lake Whillans to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in New York City on April 28, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Lake Whillans will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.



Boaz Weinstein, Partner from Lake Whillans will provide the keynote address on expectations in 2017 for litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMjxXjXiFrk

ABOUT LAKE WHILLANS



Lake Whillans is a litigation finance and distressed venture capital firm serving the national market. Among the ways that Lake Whillans invests in companies include: purchasing an interest in the proceeds of a claim or portfolio of claims, purchasing claims or assets in their entirety or directly investing in companies whose prospects are closely tied to the outcome of a litigation or arbitration. More information about the firm and the clients it serves is available at www.lakewhillans.com.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com

