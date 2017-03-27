goTenna Announces the goTenna Pro, the World’s Lightest, Smallest, Most Affordable Tactical Mesh-Networking Radio for Mission-Critical Public Safety, Defense, Industry & Enterprise Applications

goTenna, the first and only company to enable completely off-grid, long-range mobile communications on regular smartphones regardless of cell service, wifi, satellites, or base stations, today announced the availability of its third product, the goTenna Pro. A professional-grade, mesh-networking tactical radio, the goTenna Pro comes in a candy-bar form factor and at a price-point most comparable to the cost of a single replacement battery for legacy systems.

The goTenna Pro is designed for use by institutional users such as emergency responders, government agencies, military personnel, and enterprise businesses. The device works in conjunction with the simple goTenna Pro smartphone app — or with any variety of apps built atop goTenna Pro’s open software development kit (SDK) — to allow users to send and receive critical data over many miles and across various terrain, without any kind of centralized infrastructure.

Before the goTenna Pro, this kind of high-performance mesh-capable radio system would cost tens of thousands of dollars per unit and be extremely bulky — representing an insurmountable barrier to acquisition for almost all except the most well-funded military operators. With goTenna Pro, however, this paradigm has fundamentally shifted, and for the first time, the most powerful type of off-grid tactical communications can be had for only $499 per unit.

Simply put, the goTenna Pro is 40x less expensive, 12x smaller, 10x lighter, and 30x more energy efficient than any other comparable mesh networking tactical radio system. Plus, with its intuitive smartphone integration, operationalization is immediate — no special training is required, as it works just like any other messaging app on your smartphone.

Some of the key enhancements in goTenna Pro relative to the company’s existing consumer product line are:

Professional-grade, high-performance mesh networking

Upgraded 5-watt variable output power

Software-defined tunable VHF/UHF radio (142-175MHz & 445-480MHz)

Greatly upgraded radio sensitivity (-124dBm)

SMA antenna connector for easy operation with any legacy antennas

Military grade ruggedization (MILSPEC & IP68)

Intrinsic safety for explosive environments

Upgraded battery life exceeding 60 hours per charge

Complementary enterprise fleet management portal

By providing a reliable mode of long-range multi-hop communication that operates independent of top-down infrastructure at an affordable cost and user-friendly form factor, the goTenna Pro is accessible to everyone from non-profit relief workers to local fire and police, through to elite and traditional defense personnel. goTenna Pro not only brings new users to the table who were previously shut out from high-quality mesh-capable communications in the past, but it also makes entirely new and unique kinds of communications architectures possible for the first time.

New possible network architectures include deploying to the field with multiple Pro units on each user so as to bread-crumb devices in challenging or obstructed environments to ensure reliable communications no matter what. Teams can also interconnect goTenna Pro with traditional networking systems like wifi, LTE, or satellite to push the tactical edge of the network out further than before, through a flexible and long-range hub-and-spoke network architecture.

“goTenna Pro will improve the line of communication between teams and institutions that require resilient, scalable communications in incredibly demanding, mission-critical situations,” says Daniela Perdomo, goTenna’s co-founder and CEO. “The ease-of-use and affordability of Pro brings the power of off-grid mesh-networking to anyone from non-profit humanitarian workers to the most well-funded defense and enterprise organizations, helping them perform their important jobs day-to-day and during emergencies.”

At launch, goTenna Pro will be available for purchase directly from goTenna.com as well as via authorized distribution partners. In conjunction with the launch of goTenna Pro, goTenna will also offer a cloud-based fleet management portal and the goTenna Professional Deployment Kit. The goTenna Professional Management Portal is a full-featured web portal for the provisioning, management, and maintenance of enterprise teams’ goTenna Pro devices, and is included with the purchase of any Pro device for free, with the option to upgrade to certain paid SaaS features. The goTenna Professional Deployment Kit enables operators to maintain as well as efficiently deploy up to thirty goTenna Pro units and their partner apps in any situation without any need for network connectivity anywhere in the world.

To learn more about goTenna and goTenna Pro, visit pro.gotenna.com.

About goTenna:

Based in Brooklyn, goTenna is the first and only company to enable anyone to use their phones to text and share GPS location regardless of cell service, wifi or even satellites.

In 2014, goTenna launched its award-winning, flagship device that quickly became synonymous with next-generation off-grid communications. Two short years later, goTenna became the first and only company to commercialize a 100% off-grid, mobile, long-range consumer-ready mesh network with the release of goTenna Mesh, a smaller, internationally-available device that allows users to connect over greater distances by automatically and privately relaying messages through one another. Now, the company is launching its third product, goTenna Pro, developed exclusively to help institutional users such as emergency responders, government agencies, military personnel, and enterprise businesses communicate during mission-critical operations.

goTenna was co-founded by siblings Daniela and Jorge Perdomo whose vision to create resilient, people-powered connectivity ignited during Hurricane Sandy when up to a third of cell towers and power stations were knocked out. The company is backed by notable investors like Walden Venture Capital, MentorTech Ventures, BBG Ventures (a subsidiary of Verizon), and Bloomberg Beta.

For more information visit pro.gotenna.com.