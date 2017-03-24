E. coli Fears Prompt the Recall of 40,000+ Pounds of Veal

Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that a packing company was recalling over 20 tons of boneless veal products and an undetermined amount of veal cutlets. The products were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The recall came after the Illinois State Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about a positive non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) sample. While no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products had occurred at the time of the FSIS recall notice, customers who have purchased these products are urged not to use them.

E. coli are a large group of bacteria found in the environment and the intestines of people and animals. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless and some are an important part of a healthy intestinal tract, others can cause severe illnesses. Some can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, as well as other conditions.

“Some strains of E. coli can cause dire illnesses and even death in extreme cases, so it is important that people do not consume food products that have become contaminated,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “To help prevent these types of occurrences, EMSL provides comprehensive testing services to identify E. coli and other foodborne pathogens frequently associated with product recalls. These services can be utilized to test raw or final products and to confirm that surface cleaning and disinfection procedures in food processing facilities are effective. Testing is available to food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, restaurants, healthcare providers, regulators and the general public. EMSL even provides all of the sampling supplies necessary in their effort to stop contaminated products from being distributed and reaching consumers.”

To learn more about E. coli or other food testing services, please visit www.FoodTestingLab.com or www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

