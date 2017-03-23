HUDWAY DRIVE: HUDWAY Joins the Aftermarket Head-Up Display Market Competition

The option previously exclusive for high-end automotive brands is now available for regular cars without the price tag

HUDWAY company, which has first entered HUD solutions market in 2013, is today releasing its new product for smart driving — HUDWAY Drive, an aftermarket head-up display (HUD) for any car.

HUDWAY Drive is now available for pre-order at hudwaydrive.com. The company is planning on delivery in May’17.

HUDWAY Drive is a portable head-up display that projects a live color image onto a transparent lens and presents information in driver’s line of sight, on the road ahead, enabling drivers to keep their eyes on the road while staying connected.

“HUDWAY has already released a range of popular HUD solutions transforming a smartphone into a head-up display. HUDWAY Drive is a new and smart device — you can both get all the needed information in a safer way in your line of sight, and keep using your smartphone. You can now control your calls, messages, music and navigation when looking through the windshield — with your phone in your pocket and both hands on the wheel,” says Ivan Klabukov, CEO and co-founder of HUDWAY. “The option previously exclusive for high-end automotive brands is now available for regular cars without the price tag.”

Technically, HUDWAY Drive is a standalone Android-based computer, with 8-core 64-bit ARM processor, 16 GB capacity and 2 GB memory. The device supports LTE/4G & Wi-Fi, and can work standalone, or paired with a mobile app on a smartphone.

HUDWAY Drive display is 20 times brighter than a smartphone display. It dims automatically so it’s easy to see the image day or night. The lens focal distance is 8.2 ft (2.5 m) — it makes the image seen like it’s floating out above the hood.

“All this makes HUDWAY Drive the world’s most powerful car display!” says Klabukov.

HUDWAY Drive can be controlled with voice, gestures, or a remote control with physical buttons mounted on the steering wheel — this provides best user experience with no distraction.

HUDWAY Drive can be used either with an LTE/4G nano-SIM, or via Wi-Fi. For those who prefer SIM option, the company will offer an affordable unlimited data plan. Customers who prefer Wi-Fi, can use their phones as hotspots while driving.

The device is powered and connected via OBD-II port. This way it receives and displays real-time vehicle data, like speed, RPM, fuel-level, fuel consumption and more. Combining it with its GPS, acceleration sensor, gyroscope data and registered fatigue and distracted driving facts it also gives a detailed scoring for driving behavior and might be a great tool for insurance companies.

HUDWAY Drive features:

GPS navigation using live 3D map (online/offline mode)

Traffic re-routing

Speed limits alerts

Nearby Places and POIs

Calls

Messages

Music streaming

Trip statistics

Driving behaviour scoring

ADAS: fatigue and distracted driving detection using front-facing camera

Powered by real-time OBD-II data

Voice, gesture and remote button control

LTE/4G or Wi-Fi connection

iOS/Android app

According to Ivan Klabukov’s words, the device has gone past the prototype stage, its development is complete and the team is now finalizing HUDWAY OS development. Hardware development has been tested and certified and is now ready for mass production which is due to start in April 2017. The product will hit retail in May 2017. Early adopters price now offered at the product website is $399, which is 20% cheaper than its closest market competitors.

“We strive to create a full-fledged market alternative to the existing solutions. Market competition will drive everybody to make better products. We have something to offer to our customers and our competitors,” resumes Ivan Klabukov.

Right now the device can be ordered at hudwaydrive.com

About HUDWAY.

HUDWAY was founded in 2013 by two cousins experienced in product development and business administration. The company oriented itself towards developing simple and affordable HUD solutions suitable for any driver. Since 2013 the company has released a range of products — from mobile apps to vehicle accessories. In 2015 HUDWAY launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and collected six times more than they targeted for. In 2016 Fast Company magazine featured HUDWAY in Top-10 List of the Most innovative companies in Automotive Sector (alongside Tesla and Ford Motors).