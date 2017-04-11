Collection of Bible Verses Reveals God’s Purpose for Humanity and His Message in the Scriptures

Through his book, Larsen aims to help other believers gain better understanding of God’s message to his people and the scriptures—from the book of Genesis to Revelation. Moreover, he hopes that his book can be used as an instrument for people to build a closer relationship with God.

The Bible is a rich source of historical information, moral teachings, allegorical stories, and more. For James Larsen, the Bible contains the answers to many of man’s questions about God and his purpose for humanity. He addresses these questions through a unique approach in his book, Meet God: In His Own Words.

Meet God is a compilation of more than 2,500 verses from the Bible. Larsen spent four years diligently handpicking and compiling significant Bible passages. Each verse was chosen according to their relevance to the numerous spiritual and biblical questions of believers. Using God’s own Words in the Bible, Larsen sheds light on the mysteries surrounding the scriptures and humanity’s mission on earth.

This book was featured in the 2017 Paris Book Fair, from March 24 to 27 at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.





Meet God: In His Own Words

Written by James Larsen

Hardcover | $39.95

Paperback | $14.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

James Larsen is a keen learner of the Bible. He has spent over thirty years closely studying his Bible, marking and highlighting significant passages before organizing educative scriptures according to topic. His first book, Meet God: In His Own Words, is a compilation of over 2,500 verses from the Bible.