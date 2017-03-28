LegalVision CEO to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in New York City on April 28, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that LegalVision will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.



Jonathan Carey, CEO from LegalVision will speak unique methods to improve litigation outcomes & unique funding methods for them.



ABOUT LegalVision



LegalVision ( www.legalvisionsf.com ) is a litigation consulting firm that uses “red team” strategies adopted from the U.S. military to optimize claim outcomes. We produce pitch books and presentations to help commercial plaintiffs secure litigation financing and custom presentations to help attorneys litigate a claim through settlement, arbitration or trial. Founded in 1991, LegalVision has worked with trial lawyers on more than 2,000 complex business and IP cases. LegalVision offers innovative financing options in addition to traditional billing terms in order to align financial incentives with litigation funders and reduce risk. Our goal is to save attorneys time, to reduce risk to claim holders, and to help claimholders prevail in a competitive forum.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-nyc-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

