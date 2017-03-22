Lita Dirks Shares Merchandising Expertise at the 2017 Builder Partnerships’ Executive Summit

I am always honored to be able to share my knowledge to those who are excited to learn and the Executive Summit continues to be the perfect platform for ongoing education for builders, designers and architects alike,” states Dirks. “I feel that right now, with the emerging force of the Millennial market as well as the technological progression, the home building industry is entering an evolution not seen for quite some time.”

Lita Dirks, owner of the nationally-acclaimed interior design and model merchandising company, Lita Dirks and Co., recently spoke at the 2017 Executive Summit in Breckenridge, CO., March 7-9. The summit, hosted by Builder Partnerships, focused on “a peek at the future” of home building. Dirks’ session, Design Solutions for Like-Minded Lifestyles: Merchandising for Millennials and Boomers, highlighted the similar demands and desires for the two largest buyer profiles in today’s market, as well as the future market.

With home building professionals and associates from across the country in attendance, the 2017 Executive Summit helped participants understand the changing housing market segments and showed how to position a company to grow and prosper for the next generations. As the Boomer population is predicted to fall from 74.9 million to 16 million by mid-century and the Millennial market is currently at 83 million and entering into their peak consumption years, these are two segments that cannot be overlooked.

Dirks presented four influential factors that impact the lifestyles of the Millennials and Boomers both now, and in the future. For more information on the comparable needs of these two dominating generations, read the latest LD & Co. blog series, Design Solutions for Like Minded Lifestyles.

“I am always honored to be able to share my knowledge to those who are excited to learn and the Executive Summit continues to be the perfect platform for ongoing education for builders, designers and architects alike,” states Dirks. “I feel that right now, with the emerging force of the Millennial market as well as the technological progression, the home building industry is entering an evolution not seen for quite some time.”

Lita Dirks & Co., a nationally award-winning interior design and model merchandising company, delivers creative and cost-effective designs that help sell homes for its clients. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, its highly qualified and dynamic team designs model homes, clubhouses, apartments and sales and design centers for builders, developers and property management companies throughout the country. More information on LD & Co. can be found at www.litadirks.com.

For those who could not attend The 2017 Executive Summit or Dirks’ presentation, handouts can be downloaded by clicking Builders’ Checklist 2017 and Secrets of the Super Model Home.

