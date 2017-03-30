“The New Code of Motherhood,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (03/31/2017)

As women, we are here to leave a legacy that we can love motherhood, live our soul’s calling, and raise kids who thrive. That’s The New Code of Motherhood.

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Saskia Roell’s new book “The New Code of Motherhood: Love Motherhood, Live Your Soul’s Calling And Raise Kids Who Thrive.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on March 31st.

Your kids and your dream. Motherhood does not mean sacrificing your dreams. Most women believe that they must sacrifice their dreams to be a good mother, or sacrifice their families to succeed professionally. Not true. You can have both.

I’m calling you out! If you’re a mom, and you feel you were put on this Earth for a special purpose, I’m calling you out. Happy, fulfilled moms create happy families. Show your kids how to follow their dreams by following your own.

Find time for it all. In this book I show you how to fulfill your dreams no matter how crazy they are, and be an example for your kids. I have worked with artists, business owners, healers, TV producers, and others who now enjoy plenty of time for their kids, their partner, themselves and their calling.

Get pregnant now. If you struggle to conceive, or have unexplained infertility, read Chapter 8. There is always an explainable reason that blocks your fertility. Discover why there is hope, and how you can become a mom, too.

Let this book inspire you to experience every drop of motherhood and follow your dream at the same time.

“The New Code of Motherhood” by Saskia Roell will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (03/31/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XDQNWJQ.

“The New Code of Motherhood” has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book made me fully understand the journey to motherhood, an insightful book for aspiring mother and an expectant mom. I am an aspiring mother myself so this book is a useful tool for this future journey and the way the author discussed this subject comes from the bottom of her heart. I can feel her sincerity on her conversational tone of her motherhood experiences. I am enlightened.” – Lani Farrell



“An astonishing read…The Mommy Code gives valuable tips and exhortation to guardians of any age! I adore author’s comical inclination, which made the book all that all the more engaging … when I began understanding, I couldn’t put it down until I achieved the last page!” – Anna D.



About the Author:

Saskia Roell is a Soul Purpose Expert, Fertility and Birthing Coach, Bestselling Author, co-author with Jack Canfield and Deepak Chopra, Speaker and a happy, fulfilled mother of five.

She has reinvented her life multiple times in order to follow her calling. Saskia found her Soulmate, is raising five beautiful children, and lives in the house of her dreams doing the work she loves.

