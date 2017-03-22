Local Realtor, Steven Galindo, Releases March 2017 Statistics Video For Pasadena Real Estate

Steve Galindo, a local Pasadena-based realtor with John Aaroe Group passionate about providing expert information and research-based recommendations to all clients looking to buy or sell a home in Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, and Northeast Los Angeles, this week officially released an informational YouTube video that goes through the most important statistics regarding the Pasadena real estate market for the month of March and moving forward.



Committed to studying the latest statistics on home selling, buying, mortgage rates, days on market, asking prices, and more at least once per day, Galindo understands the ever-changing nature of the local real estate market and how he can personally help clients take advantage of new trends.



“Right now, with the home inventory low and the number of days on market low, it is absolutely the time to sell in Pasadena,” said Galindo. “Since most people don’t have time to research real estate trends for knowing this, I’ve taken the liberty to edit a video that runs through the most important statistics, all in just one minute. That way, clients can be in the know, and make decisions that are most convenient and profitable for them.”



Galindo’s video starts with providing invaluable information, like the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.375%, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 3.75%, and the 30-year jumbo mortgage rate is 4.25% today. He looks at single-family residences, condominiums, and town home properties for his video, concluding that presently in Pasadena, the properties for sale are down 5% from the month prior and 10% from the year prior. Properties that actually sold are up a staggering 38% from the month prior and 23% from the year prior.



Lastly, he provides a statistic that shows the average days on market before a sale is down 10.6% from the month prior and 9.2% from the year prior.



“As someone who has been selling real estate for over 20 years, I know what statistics to hone in on for making market recommendations to my clients,” said Galindo. “This YouTube video is a general statistical overview that I hope everyone finds incredibly informative and helpful for deciding what to do about personal property. Spread the word on its availability, and head on over to YouTube today to learn more about the Pasadena market.”



Galindo learned his realtor ways from his grandfather, who instilled in him a fierce commitment to putting the interests of clients first. Galindo proudly boasts a perfect 5-star Yelp.com review rating from all past clients today.



To watch the YouTube video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuDyxv2gso8&feature=youtu.be.



To know more about Galindo, visit: http://stevengalindo.agent.aaroeagent.com/.

