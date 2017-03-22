Testing for Lead and Other Common Drinking Water Contaminants is Now Simple and Affordable

Over the last year, people across the United States have become much more aware of potential drinking water contaminants. This is in large part due to high profile news reports of lead-tainted water in Flint, Michigan, and more recently, lead concerns in school drinking water fountains in numerous states.

Contaminated drinking water can be a threat to anyone’s health and this can be especially true for young children. Although public water systems are regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974, deterioration or damage to a home or building’s supply lines can at times allow contaminants to populate the drinking water supply. Contaminated materials may also have also been used during the manufacturing of water supply distribution systems such as service lines and pipes. In addition, materials utilized throughout a building’s plumbing system, including fixtures, fittings, solders and fluxes can also be a source of contamination.

In response to concerns over lead and other common contaminants in drinking water, EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers a Drinking Water Test Kit. It is simple to use and offers results in just several business days from the time the laboratory receives the sample. Each sample from the kit is analyzed for the following drinking water contaminants:

E. coli

Iron

Lead

Manganese

Nitrate

Nitrite

pH

Total Coliform

Turbidity



Once the sample has been analyzed, EMSL compares the sample results to national standards that are defined within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Primary and Secondary Drinking Water Regulations.

“This Drinking Water Test Kit offers all of the necessary sampling supplies to quickly and efficiently collect a drinking water sample within a clean, complete and professionally crafted package,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This test kit is also a great benefit for the millions of Americans who rely on private water sources from wells or other sources.”

To learn more about testing drinking water or to access a Drinking Water Test Kit, please visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com or www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

