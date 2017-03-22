Weathering Difficult Storms with God

“I have fallen in love with this book. It is so much better than any other book. It relates to things that are real life, it shows God’s love for us in here. I highly suggest this book or any other book from Sandra.”

Life is no piece of cake. Apart from successes and celebrations, living in this world also comes with failures and sufferings. Sandra Lott’s Ride the Wind is a motivational piece of fiction that inspires readers to rise up from challenging times.

The book sees Grace Thompson learning how to let God into her life after facing a lot of trials. From suffering abuse as a child, she goes through it again on her stormy marriage with an alcoholic husband. After all the difficulties she had to endure, she finally turns to the Lord with the help of her sister.

In a review on Amazon, one reader commented, “I have fallen in love with this book. It is so much better than any other book. It relates to things that are real life, it shows God’s love for us in here. I highly suggest this book or any other book from Sandra.”

Ride the Wind is not just a story of discovery and acceptance of faith; it teaches us that God can be a path to happiness and a means to ease emotional scars.

Ride the Wind was showcased at the 2017 London Book Fair at Olympia, London. LitFire Publishing displayed the book during the whole event, from March 14 to 16.





Ride the Wind

Written by Sandra Lott

Paperback | $12.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Sandra Lott was born and raised in Texas. Her other works include God’s Love and My Father’s Eyes: Seeing Yourself through the Eyes of Love.