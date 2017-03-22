A Powerful Message of Addressing Life’s Most Difficult Moments

Tilly Dunn translated her life into a valuable tool for addressing suicidal problems, and she made it her global campaign to have a healthy mind and a healthy life.

A powerful book of healing through the mind entitled Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind ended up being featured in London Book Fair, one of the biggest and most anticipated book events this year which ran from March 14 to 16. Tilly Dunn translated her life into a valuable tool for addressing suicidal problems, and she made it her global campaign to have a healthy mind and a healthy life.

The book narrated Tilly Dunn’s battle against a threat that is more life-threatening than any ailments and problems: the human mind. Suicidal thoughts and huge difficulties have haunted most of her life, and author Tilly Dunn is glad she made it despite her sufferings. She shared to the readers how she regained control of her life and her discovery of the human imagination as a major contributor to her healing.

Discover how Tilly Dunn did it and be inspired to do the same. Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind is now available in selected online book retailers.



Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind

Written by Tilly Dunn

About the Author

Tilly Dunn was born in Netherlands in March 5, 1945. In 1970, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. For fifty-one years, she has fought suicidal thinking, until in January 2012, she finally had her breakthrough and stopped medication. More information about the author and her work is available on her website at www.tillydunn.com.