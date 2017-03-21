Symphony Commerce Announces Integration with Adobe Experience Manager to Enable Fast Deployment of Highly Personalized, End-to-End Digital Shopping Experiences

San Francisco – March 21, 2017 - Symphony Commerce, the leading provider of Commerce as a Service, today announced a joint offering with Adobe. The solution combines the powerful experience composition and personalization capabilities of Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe’s digital experience management solution, with Symphony’s natively-built, store-to-door digital commerce platform. The solution enables brands to develop 1:1, seamless commerce experiences that drive increased customer conversion, satisfaction, and retention from the point of product discovery through order processing, product fulfillment, support and returns, and ongoing loyalty offers.

Delivered as a complete cloud offering, the solution is tooled to achieve an accelerated time to market. Hero Digital, a premier digital experience firm, is the preferred partner for providing experience strategy, design and implementation services.

To maximize customer lifetime value, today’s brands need to engage their customers 1:1, in a fully personalized way, based on their behaviors, preferences, and past purchases. Creating the most relevant shopping, customer service and fulfillment experience is paramount to meeting the needs of the modern consumer. Most commerce platforms that enable these capabilities are out of reach for many brands, requiring significant investment and a high level of integration, customization, and ongoing maintenance. By delivering the joint solution as a cloud-hosted service, Symphony and Adobe put these capabilities in the hands of more brands by dramatically reducing implementation and management costs, improving agility, and achieving a faster time to market.

With Symphony Commerce and Experience Manager 6.3 at the center of this commerce experience suite, brands can:

Deliver personalized shopping experiences, targeting new vs. returning customers, shopper demographics, past products purchased or customer lifetime value

Dynamically design, create and manage pages based on user profiles that swap out calls to action, offers, and personalized product recommendations

Easily add and style Symphony’s drop-in commerce components, including subscriptions, kits, one-page checkout, and real-time order status

Leverage Symphony’s commerce data alongside Adobe’s analytics and targeting engine to adapt personalized experiences in real time

Provide cost-effective 2-day delivery through Symphony’s intelligent fulfillment routing and multi-warehouse network

Ensure that the customer’s complete brand experience is seamless from product discovery to delivery on their doorstep

“Simply supporting customers across channels is not enough in today’s hypercompetitive marketplace,” said Errol Denger, Director of Commerce Strategy at Adobe. “The new solution from Adobe and Symphony will enable brands to create powerful experiences by contextually engaging and personalizing every element of the commerce journey across all channels from acquisition to delivery.”

“We’re excited to offer the ability to extend the great end-to-end customer experiences that Symphony provides with the powerful experience design and real-time personalization that Adobe delivers,” said Ken Fine, Symphony Commerce CEO. “Having Hero Digital as our premier implementation partner ensures that our customers will benefit from a strategic creative process, deep Adobe design expertise, and flawless project delivery.”

“Combining Symphony Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager allows brands to take their digital retail experience to another level,” said Kevin Lazorik, Senior Vice President at Hero Digital. “Compelling experiences can now be deeply personalized to drive engagement and activity that will directly impact the bottom line.”

To see the solution in action at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, March 21-23, visit Symphony Commerce in booth 620D or Hero Digital in booth 246.

About Symphony Commerce

Symphony Commerce delivers the industry’s only Commerce as a Service platform, natively-built to orchestrate commerce across multi-channel storefronts, orders, inventory, and fulfillment. Built by the visionary and technical team behind Amazon’s ordering and fulfillment systems, Symphony frees brands from the burden of platform management and provides the data and services they need to operate and grow their business. To learn more about Symphony Commerce, please visit www.symphonycommerce.com.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a digital consultancy, headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America. Hero focuses on integrated service delivery for marketers, combining strategy, experience design, engineering, and analytics to improve the customer experience for the world’s top brands. To learn more about Hero Digital, please visit www.herodigital.com.