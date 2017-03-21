Teach Your Children to Be Closer to God

My Other Father, Abba Father is an ideal book for teaching children about God and how prayer connects people to him. God as a holy entity without a physical body is a perplexing idea for children, making it hard to show how important communicating with him is.

Guilaine Bell, motivated by her own childhood experiences, published her book My Other Father, Abba Father. The book was featured in the Super Channel, Orlando Chapter of Chums and in Atlanta during the ALA Atlanta Midwinter Meeting and Exhibits. The annual event held in Georgia World Congress Center from January 20 to 24, 2016, was attended by librarians and other educators and became the perfect place for Gulaine’s book.

My Other Father, Abba Father is an ideal book for teaching children about God and how prayer connects people to him. God as a holy entity without a physical body is a perplexing idea for children, making it hard to show how important communicating with him is. This book bridges that gap in understanding and explains prayer and trust in the easiest way possible.

Guilaine’s book is a perfect addition to Sunday school resources, preschool and home libraries. It is a pleasant read not only for children but also for parents and teachers.





My Other Father, Abba Father

Written by Guilaine Bell

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $12.99

Hardcover: special order through www.xlibris.com



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.booksamillion.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Guilaine Bell has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida. She obtained her master’s degree in mental health counseling and K–12 guidance school counseling from Webster University. She has over fourteen years of experience working with children and their families in different areas of child advocacy and counseling. Currently she works as a professional guidance school counselor and is working on her second publication. One of her future goals is to start an educational foundation for the children in Haiti.