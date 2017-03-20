Exposure to Asbestos Still a Major Health Issue in Puerto Rico

In early March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new report about an increase in the number of deaths associated with malignant mesothelioma. The rise in deaths was detailed in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. It showed the number of annual deaths due to the condition actually increased from 2,479 in 1999 to 2,597 in 2015.



People diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma have often worked or lived in places where they inhaled or swallowed asbestos. An unsettling fact about the disease is it can takes years to decades to appear after exposure.



Even though the use of asbestos-containing materials has been dramatically reduced over the last several decades, its past use is still causing exposure concerns in homes, schools and businesses. This is because it was once used in thousands of products and common building materials, many of which are still in present in homes and buildings. As these materials age and become friable, or if they are disturbed during demolition, remodeling and renovation activities, they can easily become aerosolized.



“Malignant mesothelioma is a disease where cancer cells are found in the thin layer of tissue that lines the chest cavity and covers the lungs or the thin layer of tissue that lines the abdomen and most of the organs in the abdomen,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “One’s chance of developing the disease increases with the amount and type of asbestos fibers inhaled.”



