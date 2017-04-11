A Flight Paramedic’s Gripping Story Featured in BookExpo America 2017

Ken Barnett reveals his realistically driven story of the dangers brought by his job as a flight paramedic. In his compelling book entitled Neck Deep, he narrates the brevity and fragility of life as well as his team’s humongous efforts to preserve it.

Ken Barnett reveals his realistically driven story of the dangers brought by his job as a flight paramedic. In his compelling book entitled Neck Deep, he narrates the brevity and fragility of life as well as his team’s humongous efforts to preserve it. The book was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth at BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 in New York City. Over seventeen thousand regional and international participants attended the said event.

The book explored the ever life-threatening and highly unpredictable job of flight paramedics and their struggle to keep their personal and professional lives in check. Ken Barnett shows the rarely seen events that can happen to anyone. The life-changing experiences as a medical professional inspired him to turn these events into a book that touches the emotions and triggers the mind to be always ready in all circumstances.

Neck Deep is a gripping book that sums up the author’s life as a flight paramedic, a friend, a father, and a person who journeys through life. The book is already available in selected book retailers.





Neck Deep

Written by Ken Barnett

Kindle | $4.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ken Barnett graduated from the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith. He works as an emergency medical technician for more than twenty years. He was one of the responding team during the creation of the first emergency helicopter care in Arkansas River Valley area in the 1990s. He lives with his wife and four children in Paris, Arkansas.